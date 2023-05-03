IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.2 days. Currently, 22.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. 241,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.22. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

