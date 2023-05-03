Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 768,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 320,363 shares.The stock last traded at $9.56 and had previously closed at $9.33.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IMTX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $735.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.44.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
