Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Short Interest Update

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IMTX. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics Stock Performance

IMTX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,457. Immatics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $735.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

Immatics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,888,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 529,325 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,311,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Immatics by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 374,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.