Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Short Interest Update

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on IMTX. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Immatics Stock Performance
IMTX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,457. Immatics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $735.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.44.
Institutional Trading of Immatics
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
See Also
