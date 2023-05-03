ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of IMGN stock traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. 76,782,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,975. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 100.18% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,853,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after buying an additional 4,492,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 346,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,140,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,336,000 after buying an additional 2,942,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

