ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Down 6.7% in April

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,520,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 26,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 135.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. 104,828,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,395. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 204.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.18%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 57.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 855,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

