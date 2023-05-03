ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. 66,096,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,390. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 204.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.18%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

