Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the March 31st total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 53.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunome during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunome by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.
IMNM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,288. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.74. Immunome has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $6.24.
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Immunome from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
