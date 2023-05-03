Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on July 1st

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3674 per share by the energy company on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Imperial Oil has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of IMO opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. CIBC cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,395,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,059,000 after purchasing an additional 594,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,985,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares during the period. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.