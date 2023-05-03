Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of IMO opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

