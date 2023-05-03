Inchcape (LON:INCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,086.62

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,086.62 ($13.58) and last traded at GBX 804.30 ($10.05), with a volume of 580252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 795.50 ($9.94).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCH. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,131 ($14.13) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($16.12) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,085 ($13.56) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inchcape currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,067.20 ($13.33).

Inchcape Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 814.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 835.13. The stock has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,488.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Inchcape Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Inchcape

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 21.30 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $7.50. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,370.37%.

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £108,600 ($135,682.16). 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

