Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Incyte in a research report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Incyte Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.