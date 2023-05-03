Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Incyte in a research report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

