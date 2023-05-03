Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Short Interest Update

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,518,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,482. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth $641,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 12.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 114,381.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 762,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,102,000 after acquiring an additional 761,783 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 6.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 24.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.