Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Gavin A. Mohr Acquires 2,200 Shares

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,200 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,372 shares in the company, valued at $271,775.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 62,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,843. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $350.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 853.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 117,056 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 50.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 55,537 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 71.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

