Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Gavin A. Mohr Acquires 2,200 Shares

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,200 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,372 shares in the company, valued at $271,775.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Independent Bank Stock Performance
NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 62,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,843. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $350.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Independent Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.
