Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Infinera updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-0.02 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.08-$0.02 EPS.
NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. Infinera has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.80.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
