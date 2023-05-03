Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Infinera updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-0.02 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.08-$0.02 EPS.

Infinera Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. Infinera has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

