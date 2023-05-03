Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.00 million-$395.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.53 million. Infinera also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-0.02 EPS.

INFN traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. 3,015,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,588. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.41. Infinera has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

