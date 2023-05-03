Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Up 8.7% in April

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 362,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of INOD opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.08.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 57.97% and a negative net margin of 15.11%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innodata in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.
