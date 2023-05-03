InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IPO traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.57. 53,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,211. The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.67. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on InPlay Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on InPlay Oil from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

