Insider Buying: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Buys 2,100 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,034.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,056.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. 85,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,834. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $31.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3,023.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 666,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 645,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $11,809,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 160,030 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 124,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after buying an additional 98,412 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading

