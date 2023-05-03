Insider Buying: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) EVP Robert Rowe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 179,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,348. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 66,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

