Insider Buying: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CFO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) CFO Martin E. Grunst acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,983.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.34. 222,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,269. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average of $97.43.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

