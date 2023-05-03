Insider Buying: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) EVP Buys 1,100 Shares of Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) EVP Todd A. Etzler acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,285.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,287.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 177,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBNC shares. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter worth $472,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 90.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,333,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,912,000 after purchasing an additional 119,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

