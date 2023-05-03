Insider Buying: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Major Shareholder Acquires 34,996 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of Loews stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00.

Loews Stock Performance

L traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 701,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 7.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 61.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 3,461.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

