Insider Buying: Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Acquires 32,500 Shares of Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) insider Paul Smith acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £15,275 ($19,084.21).

Shares of LON TRR traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 46.50 ($0.58). The company had a trading volume of 506,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 8.87. Trident Royalties Plc has a one year low of GBX 36 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 60.44 ($0.76). The firm has a market cap of £135.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,500.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.19.

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

