Insider Buying: Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Acquires 32,500 Shares of Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) insider Paul Smith acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £15,275 ($19,084.21).
Trident Royalties Price Performance
Shares of LON TRR traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 46.50 ($0.58). The company had a trading volume of 506,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 8.87. Trident Royalties Plc has a one year low of GBX 36 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 60.44 ($0.76). The firm has a market cap of £135.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,500.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.19.
About Trident Royalties
Read More
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.