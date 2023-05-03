Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells 6,044 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $71,319.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 968,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,427,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,271. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 71.83% and a negative return on equity of 141.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

See Also

