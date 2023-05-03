Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells 678 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Catalent Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE CTLT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,750. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Bank of America reduced their price target on Catalent from $78.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.
Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
