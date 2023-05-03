Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells 678 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Catalent Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,750. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Bank of America reduced their price target on Catalent from $78.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

