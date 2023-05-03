Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells 1,180 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $18,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Couchbase alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Margaret Chow sold 1,174 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $16,436.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Margaret Chow sold 1,273 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $17,300.07.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Margaret Chow sold 1,175 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $17,954.00.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 86,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,388. The company has a market cap of $684.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BASE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.