Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells 6,091 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $104,521.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,462.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, James Michael Matlock sold 513 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $9,080.10.

On Wednesday, March 15th, James Michael Matlock sold 508 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,773.16.

On Wednesday, February 15th, James Michael Matlock sold 359 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $9,186.81.

On Friday, February 3rd, James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. 3,977,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,510. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Toast by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Toast by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 844.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.