Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,796,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,187,798.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Udemy alerts:

On Tuesday, April 11th, Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $94,158.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Eren Bali sold 1,900 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $17,100.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $148,500.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of UDMY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,675. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.75. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.81 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Udemy by 83.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Udemy by 1,671.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Udemy by 39.3% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Udemy by 175.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.