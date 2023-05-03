Insight 2811 Inc. Buys 706 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $155.80 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

