Insight 2811 Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,523 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.63. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

