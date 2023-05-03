Insight 2811 Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 66.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Newmont by 1,075.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $74.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

