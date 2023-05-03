Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 250 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 391,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,899,000 after buying an additional 104,147 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $3,065,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.