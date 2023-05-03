Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insignia Systems in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

Insignia Systems stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. 17,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a market cap of $13.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 121.46% and a net margin of 53.44%.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

