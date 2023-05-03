Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) VP Sells $2,168,160.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE INSP traded up $17.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.22. 759,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.72 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $282.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.73.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,811 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Get Rating

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

