Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) VP Sells $2,168,160.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 7.0 %
NYSE INSP traded up $17.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.22. 759,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.72 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $282.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.73.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.22.
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.