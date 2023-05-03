Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE INSP traded up $17.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.22. The company had a trading volume of 759,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,892. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.15 and its 200 day moving average is $240.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,119 shares of company stock worth $5,153,856. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

