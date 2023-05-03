Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,724 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,247,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,339,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

