Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

