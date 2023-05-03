International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 2.3% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.97. 664,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

