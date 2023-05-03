International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

IBM opened at $125.16 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.83 and its 200-day moving average is $135.96. The company has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

