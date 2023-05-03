International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,420 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

