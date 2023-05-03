Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCRGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 365,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 271,565 shares.The stock last traded at $19.32 and had previously closed at $19.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

