Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VCV opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 463,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 369,921 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 72,512 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

