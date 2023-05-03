Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 166.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,570 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. 17,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

