Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $156.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $167.41.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

