Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:IHIT opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $8.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 135,698 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,258,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000.

(Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.