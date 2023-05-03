Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:IHIT opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $8.89.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
