Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 142,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,781,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 42,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,363,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAN opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

