Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.6% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $63.54. The company had a trading volume of 362,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,380. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

