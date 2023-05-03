Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

