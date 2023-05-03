Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for STEP Energy Services (STEP)

STEP Energy Services (TSE: STEP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/25/2023 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

4/14/2023 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

4/13/2023 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$11.00 to C$8.50.

4/10/2023 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

3/27/2023 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$6.00.

Shares of STEP stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.00. The company had a trading volume of 69,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.60.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

