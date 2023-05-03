Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 7.4%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) rose 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 864,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,806,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,551,000 after purchasing an additional 890,727 shares in the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,661,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

